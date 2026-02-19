Market Jitters: Stocks Dip Amid Economic Data and Oil Concerns
U.S. stocks declined following mixed economic data and a discouraging forecast from Walmart. Concerns over potential U.S.-Iran tensions fueled a rise in oil and gold prices. Market reactions highlighted investor uncertainty over economic indicators and their impact, alongside continued dollar strength driven by robust job market indicators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:12 IST
U.S. stocks experienced a downturn on Thursday following mixed economic data and Walmart's less-than-favorable forecast for the coming year.
Mounting concerns over potential oil supply disruptions due to possible U.S.-Iran tensions have led to an uptick in crude and gold prices.
The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw slight declines influenced by an uncertain economic outlook and international market reactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)