U.S. Stock Futures Dip Amid Economic Data Watch, Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Looms

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a slight decline as market participants awaited key economic reports concerning growth and inflation. Simultaneously, investors remained alert for a potential ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding former President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The day's economic highlights include various reports, such as the preliminary fourth-quarter GDP estimate and the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, a critical Federal Reserve inflation metric. Economists predict a 3.0% growth rate for GDP following a 4.4% rise in the previous quarter. These data points are expected to offer insights into the economy's standing.

Technology stocks have been under strain due to apprehensions about lofty valuations and the uncertain returns of substantial AI investments. The investment community remains cautious, waiting for any Supreme Court decision on tariffs, as oil prices react to geopolitical tensions in Tehran.