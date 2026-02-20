Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Dip Amid Economic Data Watch, Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Looms

U.S. stock index futures declined slightly as investors focused on crucial economic indicators related to growth and inflation, alongside potential Supreme Court decisions on Trump's tariffs. Key data releases are anticipated to shed light on economic health. Technology stocks struggle amid AI investment skepticism and real estate concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a slight decline as market participants awaited key economic reports concerning growth and inflation. Simultaneously, investors remained alert for a potential ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding former President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The day's economic highlights include various reports, such as the preliminary fourth-quarter GDP estimate and the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, a critical Federal Reserve inflation metric. Economists predict a 3.0% growth rate for GDP following a 4.4% rise in the previous quarter. These data points are expected to offer insights into the economy's standing.

Technology stocks have been under strain due to apprehensions about lofty valuations and the uncertain returns of substantial AI investments. The investment community remains cautious, waiting for any Supreme Court decision on tariffs, as oil prices react to geopolitical tensions in Tehran.

