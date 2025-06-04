Pope Leo's Deliberative Approach: A Stark Contrast from Predecessor Francis

In a marked departure from his predecessor, Pope Leo has adopted a more measured approach during his first month in office. Unlike Francis, who swiftly announced major plans shortly after his election, Leo has yet to make significant appointments or chart out plans for foreign engagements.

The former Cardinal Robert Prevost has instead been focusing on engaging with top Vatican officials in private discussions, signaling a deliberate pace of leadership. Revered by peers as a cautious listener and methodical thinker, Pope Leo's early days see him prioritizing consultations over swift policy shifts.

This contemplative stance is further echoed by his reputation for listening to a range of viewpoints before making informed choices. Rev. Anthony Pizzo corroborates this by noting the pontiff's intent to understand various perspectives prior to decision-making. Meanwhile, the Vatican grapples with significant financial hurdles as looming challenges await thoughtful resolutions from the new papal leadership.