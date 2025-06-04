Left Menu

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: EU and US Seek Resolution in Paris

The European Union and the United States strive to resolve ongoing trade tensions during a meeting in Paris. Key issues include tariff disputes and trade deficits, with the EU proposing a 'zero for zero' deal. The negotiations remain complex due to differing perspectives on trade practices and regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:48 IST
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: EU and US Seek Resolution in Paris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a bid to quell escalating trade tensions, top negotiators from the European Union and the United States convened in Paris. With global economic implications hanging in the balance, EU's chief trade negotiator Maros Sefcovic and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are engaged in complex talks on the sidelines of the OECD meeting.

The discussions come amid a backdrop of resounding economic discord, attributed largely to America's substantial $161 billion trade deficit with the European Union. President Trump's administration attributes this imbalance to unfair trade practices and has raised tariffs on EU imports, further straining relations. The European Union's proposition of a "zero for zero" deal remains a point of contention.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, immediate resolutions appear unlikely. With both sides entrenched in their respective positions, the EU is prepared to implement countermeasures should the US impose additional tariffs. As negotiations continue, the broader impact on global trade dynamics looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025