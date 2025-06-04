Transatlantic Trade Tensions: EU and US Seek Resolution in Paris

In a bid to quell escalating trade tensions, top negotiators from the European Union and the United States convened in Paris. With global economic implications hanging in the balance, EU's chief trade negotiator Maros Sefcovic and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are engaged in complex talks on the sidelines of the OECD meeting.

The discussions come amid a backdrop of resounding economic discord, attributed largely to America's substantial $161 billion trade deficit with the European Union. President Trump's administration attributes this imbalance to unfair trade practices and has raised tariffs on EU imports, further straining relations. The European Union's proposition of a "zero for zero" deal remains a point of contention.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, immediate resolutions appear unlikely. With both sides entrenched in their respective positions, the EU is prepared to implement countermeasures should the US impose additional tariffs. As negotiations continue, the broader impact on global trade dynamics looms.

