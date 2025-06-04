Left Menu

Railway Woes: Rain and Landslides Disrupt Train Services in Southern Assam

Heavy rainfall and landslides in southern Assam have disrupted train services in Silchar and the Badarpur-Lumding section. Several trains have been canceled or rescheduled due to waterlogging and tracks being blocked. NFR is employing technology and personnel to maintain safety and ensure minimal disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Train services in parts of southern Assam are facing disruptions due to severe rainfall and landslides, particularly affecting the Silchar region, announced a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson on Wednesday.

The situation has posed significant threats to the Badarpur-Lumding hill section, crucial for connecting Barak Valley to the rest of India. Despite these challenges, rail services have persisted, thanks to on-the-ground personnel and advanced technology ensuring the tracks remain operational.

Recent weather conditions have prompted the cancellation or rescheduling of several passenger trains, notably in the Badarpur-Dullabcherra and Agartala-Dharmanagar routes. NFR has intensified safety monitoring and deployed advanced surveying technology such as LiDAR and TLS to navigate these disruptions and safeguard infrastructure integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

