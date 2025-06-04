Historic Kashmir Rail Line: Bridging the Past with Engineering Marvels

In a historic culmination of a century-long vision, a train to the Kashmir valley through the difficult terrains of the Shivalik and Pir Panjal mountain ranges is set to become reality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off a Vande Bharat train service from Katra to Kashmir and inaugurate the Chenab bridge, now the world's highest railway arch bridge, on Friday.

The project to connect Kashmir via rail was first conceived by Dogra maharaja Pratap Singh in the 19th century. Despite numerous failed attempts and rejections of multiple proposals over the years, the ambitious plan is finally taking shape, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure narrative. Vikramaditya Singh, a descendant of Maharaja Pratap Singh, expressed pride in seeing this vision come true.

The engineering marvel of the project includes 38 tunnels and 927 bridges, with the Chenab bridge standing 359 meters above the riverbed or 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. The improved infrastructure has transformed daily life in remote areas, enhancing access and boosting local economies across several villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)