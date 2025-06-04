From Vision to Reality: Historic Kashmir Rail Link Celebrates Grand Inauguration
The century-old vision of connecting Kashmir via rail, first proposed by Dogra maharaja Pratap Singh, materializes with the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train and the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab. This monumental project signifies national integration and significant infrastructure development in India.
In a historic moment for India's railway infrastructure, the ambitious century-old plan to connect Kashmir by train, initially envisioned by Dogra maharaja Pratap Singh, has finally come to fruition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Kashmir today.
This inauguration also marks the unveiling of the Chenab bridge, which stands as the world's highest railway arch bridge. The project signifies one of independent India's most significant infrastructure achievements, transforming over a century-old vision into reality.
This engineering marvel, featuring 38 tunnels and 927 bridges, integrates remote areas and improves livelihoods in the region, symbolizing unity and engineering excellence. The project persists despite historical challenges, including topographical and geological obstacles, representing a monumental feat in national infrastructure development.
