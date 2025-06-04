VivaJets Secures AOC, Accelerates Push for Unified African Airspace

In a major milestone for African private aviation, VivaJets, a Nigerian business aviation firm, has been awarded an Air Operating Certificate (AOC) by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The certification grants VivaJets commercial flying rights into the 34 African countries that have ratified the Yamoussoukro Decision, marking a leap forward in its mission to transform African connectivity through aviation.

This milestone follows two years of rapid growth and bold advocacy for intra-African mobility, led by the company’s visionary leadership and backed by a dynamic team.

Unlocking African Skies

Receiving the AOC signals more than just operational approval—it is a gateway to VivaJets’ broader ambition of breaking continental aviation barriers. The AOC aligns the company with the aspirations of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), an African Union initiative to liberalize air services across the continent.

Erika Achum, CEO of VivaJets, called the certification a “transformative opportunity.”

“Our story illustrates the power of business aviation to bridge communities, foster innovation, and boost economic integration across Africa,” Achum said. “Africa’s prosperity lies in connectivity within the continent and beyond. This AOC is a tangible step toward that vision.”

From Start-up to Sector Shaper

Founded just two years ago, VivaJets has rapidly evolved from a new entrant into a sector-defining player in Africa’s aviation ecosystem. With an expanding fleet, new international routes, and a growing team of professionals, the company is quickly becoming a force in shaping the future of African air travel.

One of the firm’s standout moments came at the Africa CEO Forum (ACF) 2025 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where Achum made an impassioned plea for the dismantling of outdated aviation policies that hinder cross-border air mobility.

“Our skies are still segmented by obsolete bilateral agreements. What Africa truly needs is a unified, modern aviation strategy—one that champions accessibility, innovation, and collaboration,” Achum declared.

Culture, Fashion, and Innovation

Beyond operations, VivaJets is building a brand identity that merges luxury aviation with African cultural excellence. At the 2024 Lagos Fashion Week, the firm debuted a one-of-a-kind cabin crew uniform designed by Loza Maleombho, a celebrated Ivorian fashion designer. The uniform symbolizes pride in African artistry and global sophistication.

In April 2025, the company furthered its cultural narrative by launching ABOVE, a high-end travel and lifestyle magazine that features destinations, design, technology, and thought leadership across Africa’s aviation and tourism sectors.

Powered by People

At the heart of VivaJets’ growth story is its diverse and innovative workforce. Chief Operating Officer Tejumade Salami praised the team’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

“We have been blessed with a team whose creativity and dedication have propelled us to this point. As we look to the future, we remain focused on delivering outstanding service, fostering innovation, and helping build a seamless aviation future for Africa,” said Salami.

She noted that the company’s blend of technology-driven services, premium customer experience, and bold design choices distinguishes VivaJets as a new-generation leader in Africa’s private aviation sector.

The Road Ahead

With its AOC now in hand, VivaJets is preparing to scale operations, deepen partnerships, and advocate more robustly for an integrated African aviation network. The firm’s leadership sees the next few years as crucial in shaping both private and commercial air travel across Africa.

“We’re not just flying jets,” said Achum. “We’re flying ideas. We’re transporting possibility. And most importantly, we’re moving Africa forward.”

As the continent works to implement the SAATM framework and resolve regulatory hurdles, VivaJets’ success offers a template for what’s possible when ambition meets action in Africa’s aviation sector.