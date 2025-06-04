Left Menu

Toschi Vignola Sets Sights on India's Booming Food Market

Toschi Vignola, an Italian specialty food company, announces an expansion into India, highlighting the nation's robust economic growth and changing culinary preferences. The move aligns with India's growing appetite for Western cuisine, boosted by increasing urbanization and disposable incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:03 IST
Toschi Vignola Sets Sights on India's Booming Food Market
Toschi Vignola CEO Stefano Toschi (Image: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian specialty food company Toschi Vignola plans to significantly expand its operations in India, capitalizing on the country's booming economy and changing food preferences, according to CEO Stefano Toschi. The announcement followed a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on an official visit to Italy.

Known for its premium black cherries and specialty products, the century-old company views India as a crucial growth market driven by its large population and rising interest in Western cuisine alongside traditional foods. 'India is our main focus for the future,' Toschi told ANI, emphasizing the country's potential.

The CEO highlighted strong diplomatic ties between India and Italy as conducive to business growth. Toschi Vignola, with over 400 product references, aims to tap into India's expanding café culture and demand for specialty ingredients in hospitality, serving various international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025