Toschi Vignola Sets Sights on India's Booming Food Market

Italian specialty food company Toschi Vignola plans to significantly expand its operations in India, capitalizing on the country's booming economy and changing food preferences, according to CEO Stefano Toschi. The announcement followed a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on an official visit to Italy.

Known for its premium black cherries and specialty products, the century-old company views India as a crucial growth market driven by its large population and rising interest in Western cuisine alongside traditional foods. 'India is our main focus for the future,' Toschi told ANI, emphasizing the country's potential.

The CEO highlighted strong diplomatic ties between India and Italy as conducive to business growth. Toschi Vignola, with over 400 product references, aims to tap into India's expanding café culture and demand for specialty ingredients in hospitality, serving various international markets.

