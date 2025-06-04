FAA Stands Firm on Boeing 737 MAX Production Limits

In a recent statement, the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Chris Rocheleau, announced that the production cap of 38 planes per month on Boeing's 737 MAX will remain in place. This decision comes in the wake of a January 2024 incident involving an Alaska Airlines plane that missed four critical bolts.

Rocheleau made this pronouncement after a U.S. House hearing, emphasizing that the FAA is not currently considering any policy shifts regarding the thorough inspection of each Boeing 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner. The FAA maintains its stance of inspecting all planes before issuing individual airworthiness certificates, avoiding delegating these responsibilities to Boeing.

Last week, the FAA authorized a three-year extension on a program allowing Boeing to conduct specific inspections on the agency's behalf, acknowledging improvements made by the aerospace giant. This decision was first reported by Reuters, highlighting the careful balance the FAA maintains with Boeing's operational oversight.

