MOIL Achieves Record Manganese Ore Production in May 2025

In a spectacular achievement, state-owned MOIL has reported a record production of manganese ore, reaching 1.71 lakh tonnes in May 2025. This represents an 18 percent rise compared to the same month last year.

According to a company release, this output marks the highest for any May and stands as the fourth-highest monthly production since the company was founded.

Adding to its achievements, MOIL saw exploratory core drilling reach 13,352 meters, signifying a 17.5 percent increase over the previous year. CEO Ajit Kumar Saxena credited disciplined operations for these remarkable results.

(With inputs from agencies.)