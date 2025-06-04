MOIL Achieves Record Manganese Ore Production in May 2025
MOIL, a state-owned enterprise, produced a record 1.71 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in May 2025, marking an 18% increase compared to the previous year. This production is the highest ever for May and the fourth-highest monthly output since MOIL's inception. Additionally, exploratory drilling increased by 17.5%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a spectacular achievement, state-owned MOIL has reported a record production of manganese ore, reaching 1.71 lakh tonnes in May 2025. This represents an 18 percent rise compared to the same month last year.
According to a company release, this output marks the highest for any May and stands as the fourth-highest monthly production since the company was founded.
Adding to its achievements, MOIL saw exploratory core drilling reach 13,352 meters, signifying a 17.5 percent increase over the previous year. CEO Ajit Kumar Saxena credited disciplined operations for these remarkable results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement