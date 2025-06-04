AAI's New Scheme Set to Soar International Flights from Kushinagar

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has launched an initiative aiming to enhance international flight connectivity from 13 selected airports, including Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, as per official announcements on Wednesday.

This incentive scheme offers airlines operating on newly established international routes key exemptions on landing and parking fees, among other charges. The initiative is expected to revive prospects for international flights from Kushinagar, where domestic operations were halted for the past 18 months.

Kushinagar Airport Director Pranesh Kumar Rai told PTI that the adoption of AAI's incentive scheme could significantly improve operational opportunities by alleviating financial burdens. The airport, boasting the state's longest runway, has recently completed critical infrastructure updates, including the DVOR system and partially the Instrument Landing System.

(With inputs from agencies.)