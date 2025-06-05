Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Achieves Remarkable FY25 Growth with BSE Listing

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited, a prominent player in premium spices and dry fruits, reported substantial financial achievements for the second half and entire fiscal year 2025. The company disclosed its audited results, noting a sequential income growth of 288.48% in H2 FY25 with a total income of Rs 6946.98 Lakhs.

Key metrics for the fiscal year also revealed significant positive trends, including a 40.29% year-on-year increase in total income to Rs 8735.22 Lakhs. Chairman and Managing Director Kaushik Shah attributed this to enhanced operational efficiency and strategic new orders, alongside Leo's reputable product quality.

Marking a pivotal moment, Leo Dryfruits successfully listed on the BSE SME platform, promoting transparency and governance. Looking forward, the company aims to expand through hotel partnerships and government engagements, anticipating continued growth driven by quality and strategic market pursuits.

