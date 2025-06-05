China Pledges USD 600,000 to Boost WTO Support for Least-Developed Countries in 2025

At a ceremonial event held on June 3 in Paris, the government of China reaffirmed its commitment to international trade development by pledging USD 600,000 (approximately CHF 500,000) for the WTO's Least-Developed Countries (LDCs) and Accessions Programme, widely recognized as the China Programme. This annual support, effective for 2025, underscores China’s enduring role in helping LDCs integrate more fully into the multilateral trading system.

The announcement was made during a meeting of trade ministers hosted by Australia, on the sidelines of the annual OECD Ministerial Council Meeting. Present at the signing were WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

Background of the China Programme

Established in July 2011 under the WTO-led Aid for Trade initiative, the China Programme was designed to assist LDCs in overcoming structural obstacles and enhancing their engagement with the global economy. Over the years, it has evolved into a multifaceted support mechanism for WTO members and observers from the developing world, especially those on the path to accession.

The Programme focuses on:

Funding an internship programme at the WTO for candidates from LDCs

Organizing China Round Tables on WTO accessions

Enhancing participation of LDCs in WTO meetings

Facilitating South-South dialogue on LDCs and development

Supporting follow-up workshops on LDCs’ Trade Policy Reviews

Enabling the LDCs Experience Sharing Programme

Financing participation of LDC delegates in WTO ministerial conferences

China’s Growing Financial Commitment

With this latest contribution, China's total financial support since 2008 for developing economies and LDCs has reached approximately USD 11 million (CHF 9 million). Notably, this year’s pledge of USD 600,000 marks an increase, reflecting both the importance of the China Programme and the WTO’s current technical assistance resource constraints.

Minister Wang Wentao stated, “China has been taking every solid step to help developing members, especially the LDCs, better integrate into the multilateral trading system. The increased funding is a clear signal of our commitment to development through trade.”

WTO Leadership’s Response

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed her appreciation for China's continued support, emphasizing the significance of the Programme in today’s challenging global context. “A substantial part of this programme goes to support LDCs and other economies in the process of acceding to the WTO,” she noted. “China’s contribution in current challenging times is most welcome.”

Looking Ahead: Strategic Collaboration

The China Programme’s implementation is a result of annual consultations between the WTO Secretariat and the Chinese government. Both parties review ongoing and new activities, determine priorities, and assess outcomes to renew the Memorandum of Understanding each year.

Minister Wang also referenced the Global Development Initiative (GDI) as a framework within which China intends to further strengthen practical cooperation with the WTO in delivering development solutions through trade facilitation and capacity building.

China’s enhanced support to the WTO’s LDC and Accessions Programme reinforces a long-term vision for inclusive and sustainable trade development. As trade-related challenges grow in complexity, such contributions play a crucial role in strengthening global partnerships and ensuring no country is left behind in the world economy.