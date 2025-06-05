Stitching New Dreams: NIF Global's Graduate Show 2025 Dazzles in Mumbai

Mumbai's fashion scene was electrified on June 1, 2025, as NIF Global Andheri, Bandra, in collaboration with VChic Academy, presented The Graduate Show 2025 at Pioneer Hall. The event honored the dedication and creativity of fashion students, unveiling their innovative collections to an audience of fashion icons, celebrities, and families.

On display were handcrafted garments, the fruit of rigorous training, showcasing diverse themes and materials. These collections were previously vetted on May 28th in Andheri by an elite jury, including esteemed fashion figures Vikram Fadnnis, Rajat Tangri, and Rahul Sharma, offering students critical feedback for their professional paths.

Guest of Honour, actress Tina Ahuja, lauded top students with certificates, affirming the exceptional quality. NIF Global Director Vivek Gautam underlined the show's significance as a launchpad for budding designers. Backed by VChic Image Consultancy, the event reflected the prowess of upcoming fashion leaders in a competitive industry landscape.

