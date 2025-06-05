Left Menu

Stitching New Dreams: NIF Global's Graduate Show 2025 Dazzles in Mumbai

NIF Global's Graduate Show 2025, in collaboration with VChic Academy, showcased innovative collections by fashion students in Mumbai. The event featured handcrafted designs evaluated by esteemed judges, drawing an audience of industry luminaries. Actress Tina Ahuja honored top students, emphasizing their journey into professional design careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:30 IST
Stitching New Dreams: NIF Global's Graduate Show 2025 Dazzles in Mumbai
NIF Global Andheri presents The Graduate Show 2025: A Dazzling Showcase of Emerging Fashion Talent at a Star-Studded Gala. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's fashion scene was electrified on June 1, 2025, as NIF Global Andheri, Bandra, in collaboration with VChic Academy, presented The Graduate Show 2025 at Pioneer Hall. The event honored the dedication and creativity of fashion students, unveiling their innovative collections to an audience of fashion icons, celebrities, and families.

On display were handcrafted garments, the fruit of rigorous training, showcasing diverse themes and materials. These collections were previously vetted on May 28th in Andheri by an elite jury, including esteemed fashion figures Vikram Fadnnis, Rajat Tangri, and Rahul Sharma, offering students critical feedback for their professional paths.

Guest of Honour, actress Tina Ahuja, lauded top students with certificates, affirming the exceptional quality. NIF Global Director Vivek Gautam underlined the show's significance as a launchpad for budding designers. Backed by VChic Image Consultancy, the event reflected the prowess of upcoming fashion leaders in a competitive industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025