Steel Giant SAIL Strategizes to Slash Debt and Boost Capacity
SAIL, India's largest steel company, has reduced its debt by Rs 750 crore to Rs 26,800 crore and plans further reduction. With a capital expenditure of Rs 7,500 crore, SAIL aims to increase its capacity from 20 to 35 MTPA by 2030, amidst improved profitability and revenue growth.
In an effort to strengthen its financial standing, India's leading steel producer, SAIL, successfully reduced its debt by Rs 750 crore, bringing it to a total of Rs 26,800 crore. SAIL's Director of Finance, Ashok Kumar Panda, announced the company's intention to further cut down its debt this financial year.
Looking ahead, SAIL plans a dual approach to finance its expansion projects. The company aims to boost profitability, allowing it to utilize internal funds, while also exploring other financial instruments to support its growth initiatives. The company maintains a favorable debt-to-equity ratio, positioning it well for future expansion.
SAIL is committed to significantly enhancing its production capabilities. With a capital expenditure plan of Rs 7,500 crore for 2025-26, the Public Sector Unit (PSU) targets increasing its installed capacity from 20 to 35 million tonnes per annum by 2030. The expansion efforts are already underway across various plants, with tendering activities at the IISCO Steel Plant marking the initial steps.
