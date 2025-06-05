Left Menu

Steel Giant SAIL Strategizes to Slash Debt and Boost Capacity

SAIL, India's largest steel company, has reduced its debt by Rs 750 crore to Rs 26,800 crore and plans further reduction. With a capital expenditure of Rs 7,500 crore, SAIL aims to increase its capacity from 20 to 35 MTPA by 2030, amidst improved profitability and revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:25 IST
Steel Giant SAIL Strategizes to Slash Debt and Boost Capacity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to strengthen its financial standing, India's leading steel producer, SAIL, successfully reduced its debt by Rs 750 crore, bringing it to a total of Rs 26,800 crore. SAIL's Director of Finance, Ashok Kumar Panda, announced the company's intention to further cut down its debt this financial year.

Looking ahead, SAIL plans a dual approach to finance its expansion projects. The company aims to boost profitability, allowing it to utilize internal funds, while also exploring other financial instruments to support its growth initiatives. The company maintains a favorable debt-to-equity ratio, positioning it well for future expansion.

SAIL is committed to significantly enhancing its production capabilities. With a capital expenditure plan of Rs 7,500 crore for 2025-26, the Public Sector Unit (PSU) targets increasing its installed capacity from 20 to 35 million tonnes per annum by 2030. The expansion efforts are already underway across various plants, with tendering activities at the IISCO Steel Plant marking the initial steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025