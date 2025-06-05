China's Central Bank to Inject 1 Trillion Yuan into Banking System

China's central bank made a notable announcement on Thursday, revealing plans to inject 1 trillion yuan ($139.26 billion) into its banking system via outright reverse repos scheduled for June 6.

The People's Bank of China aims to extend liquidity through these financial instruments, which have a three-month tenor, indicating a strategic move to bolster the financial sector.

This injection of funds comes as part of efforts to maintain stability and manage economic pressures, with the exchange rate currently at $1 to 7.1808 yuan renminbi.

