China's Central Bank to Inject 1 Trillion Yuan into Banking System

China's central bank announced a significant injection of 1 trillion yuan into its banking system through outright reverse repos, with a tenor of three months. This move is set to take place on June 6, aiming to stabilize the financial sector. The exchange rate is $1 for 7.1808 yuan.

China's central bank made a notable announcement on Thursday, revealing plans to inject 1 trillion yuan ($139.26 billion) into its banking system via outright reverse repos scheduled for June 6.

The People's Bank of China aims to extend liquidity through these financial instruments, which have a three-month tenor, indicating a strategic move to bolster the financial sector.

This injection of funds comes as part of efforts to maintain stability and manage economic pressures, with the exchange rate currently at $1 to 7.1808 yuan renminbi.

