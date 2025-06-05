Plummeting Thali Costs: A Culinary Relief for Consumers

In an encouraging turn for consumers, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis has fallen, thanks to a downturn in vegetable prices. A recent report reveals that this decrease is predominantly due to reduced prices of key ingredients such as tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

Detailed in the 'Roti Rice Rate' report by Crisil, the cost of a vegetarian thali saw a marginal reduction from its previous rates, while the non-vegetarian thali experienced an even sharper decline. These price cuts are partly attributed to oversupply and reduced demand in the chicken market, exacerbated by sporadic bird flu outbreaks.

While the immediate future could see a rise in vegetable prices due to seasonal changes, Crisil Intelligence anticipates a slight drop in wheat and pulse prices, with rice exports expected to surge. However, increased import duties on vegetable oil and LPG cylinder prices have offset some savings on thali costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)