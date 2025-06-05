EcoYou's Green Revolution: Transforming Waste into Sustainable Wealth

EcoYou, a revolutionary green initiative by Ecoboard Industries Limited, is converting agricultural waste into high-performance, eco-friendly construction materials. Their flagship product, EcoBoard, is made from natural fibers like wheat straw and coconut husk, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional materials.

EcoYou has significantly reduced environmental impact by preventing an estimated 116 million tonnes of CO2 emissions and saving over 10 million trees. By sourcing raw materials from farmers, the initiative has injected about $24 million into rural supply chains and created a broader economic impact of approximately $240 million by enhancing local employment opportunities.

With expertise spanning more than three decades, EcoYou has tackled around 22 million tonnes of agro-waste, resulting in a direct value of $80 million for farmers. Its EcoEnergy division treats industrial waste to produce clean energy, adding to its circular economy model. The company has completed 125 large global projects, showcasing agricultural waste as a valuable resource while uplifting communities and minimising carbon emissions.

