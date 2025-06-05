Left Menu

India and Italy Forge Stronger Economic Ties with Proposed Industrial Enclaves

Minister Piyush Goyal proposed creating Italian industrial enclaves in India during the India-Italy Business Forum. The initiative aims to encourage investment by offering familiar settings for Italian businesses. The proposed industrial parks will form part of designated corridors, with notable locations in Maharashtra and other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brescia | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled a plan to establish industrial enclaves for Italian businesses in India, enhancing bilateral investments. Speaking at the India-Italy Business Forum, he urged Italian firms to consider manufacturing units and offices within such enclaves.

Goyal envisioned these enclaves as comprehensive hubs tailored for Italian companies, offering facilities like hotels, restaurants, and healthcare services. These locations would provide Italians with a 'home away from home' experience.

The initiative aligns with the Indian government's larger industrial strategy, as it aims to develop 100 parks nationwide, supported by a Rs 28,000 crore investment. Emphasizing potential sites like Dighi near Mumbai, Goyal invited Italian investment to these strategically positioned nodes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

