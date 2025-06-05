Left Menu

Trump and Xi's Tug-of-War: Trade Talks on the Edge

US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping discussed stalled tariff negotiations, impacting global trade. Trump hinted at difficulty negotiating with Xi, while trade tensions and competition for economic advantages remain unresolved. Temporary tariff reductions aim to resume talks, but long-standing issues could hinder progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:24 IST
Trump and Xi's Tug-of-War: Trade Talks on the Edge
  • Country:
  • United States

In a critical conversation between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the two heads of state aimed to resolve stalled tariff negotiations that have shaken global trade foundations. The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed the talk, initiated by Trump, while the White House has yet to comment on the matter.

The discord, rooted in fierce economic competition, took center stage as Trump accused China of withholding critical minerals, while China objected to US restrictions on its technology exports and students. Both nations, attempting to mitigate tension, temporarily reduced tariffs on select goods, causing volatility in global markets.

Amidst these complex negotiations, Trump seeks to lessen US economic dependency on China and reinvigorate American manufacturing, opposing China's ambitions in technology dominance. Despite these temporary tariff adjustments, a permanent resolution remains uncertain against the backdrop of persistent geopolitical challenges.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025