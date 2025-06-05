Trump and Xi's Tug-of-War: Trade Talks on the Edge

In a critical conversation between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the two heads of state aimed to resolve stalled tariff negotiations that have shaken global trade foundations. The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed the talk, initiated by Trump, while the White House has yet to comment on the matter.

The discord, rooted in fierce economic competition, took center stage as Trump accused China of withholding critical minerals, while China objected to US restrictions on its technology exports and students. Both nations, attempting to mitigate tension, temporarily reduced tariffs on select goods, causing volatility in global markets.

Amidst these complex negotiations, Trump seeks to lessen US economic dependency on China and reinvigorate American manufacturing, opposing China's ambitions in technology dominance. Despite these temporary tariff adjustments, a permanent resolution remains uncertain against the backdrop of persistent geopolitical challenges.