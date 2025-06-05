Visa Restrictions Hit Equatorial Guinea: A New Travel Ban Unfolds
The Trump administration has imposed a travel ban on Equatorial Guinea due to high visa overstays by its citizens. Among African countries facing similar bans, this action aligns with wider immigration control efforts. Students and business travelers are notably affected, with the ban effective from June 9, 2025.
The U.S. has issued a travel ban on citizens of Equatorial Guinea, citing a significant number of nationals overstaying their visas as the reason behind this decision. This policy is part of broader measures aimed at controlling illegal immigration, as stated by U.S. Ambassador David Gilmour on Thursday.
Equatorial Guinea is one of seven African countries affected by the new restrictions, which are part of a list that includes Chad, Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Somalia, Libya, and Sudan. According to the ambassador, 70% of students from Equatorial Guinea overstay their visas, along with 22% of business travelers and tourists.
The travel ban, scheduled to take effect on June 9, 2025, will exclude existing visas from revocation. Ambassador Gilmour urges those in the U.S. without valid visas to return to Equatorial Guinea promptly. The response from Equatorial Guinea's government remains forthcoming.
