Machado's Venezuela Vision: From Exile to Election

Maria Corina Machado, the main opposition leader in Venezuela, has announced her intention to return and lead her movement in forthcoming elections. She praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in overthrowing Nicolas Maduro, expressing confidence in winning a free vote.

However, Trump's administration aims to work with interim President Delcy Rodriguez, which complicates the opposition's efforts. Machado highlighted the need for a political transition, asserting her belief in securing over 90% of the votes. Meanwhile, challenges from Maduro loyalists continue as Machado faces accusations of inciting military insurrection.

Venezuela's volatile situation involves significant international interests. With the world's largest oil reserves at stake, Machado envisions a U.S.-backed restoration of democracy, market liberalization, and repatriation of exiles. Yet, the future remains uncertain as both national and international dynamics evolve rapidly.