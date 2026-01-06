Venezuela's Leadership Struggles: Machado Speaks Out
Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, discussed her absence from Venezuela after receiving the award. She has not communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump since October 2025. Machado expressed support for U.S. actions following recent strikes in Venezuela.
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado revealed on Monday that she has not spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump since October 2025, following her award announcement. Speaking on Fox News' 'Hannity,' Machado confirmed her last conversation with Trump occurred on the day the Nobel Prize was declared.
Machado received recognition from the Norwegian Nobel Committee for her fight against Venezuela's alleged dictatorship. After accepting the award in Norway, she has not returned to her home country but expressed her intention to do so shortly. Her interview came after U.S. military actions in Venezuela led to the capture of the country's president, an action Machado endorsed as progress for human rights.
Despite recent developments, President Trump rejected collaboration with Machado, citing her lack of domestic support. Meanwhile, Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president, leaving Venezuela's leadership unclear amid international intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
