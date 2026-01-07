Left Menu

Machado's Return Sparks Hope for Venezuela's Democratic Revival

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado plans to return home despite opposition challenges and praises former U.S. President Trump for his role in opposition efforts. Machado remains popular but faces political hurdles with Maduro's loyalists, and Venezuela's economy grapples with oil sector decline alongside ongoing international tensions.

07-01-2026

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's leading opposition figure, is poised to return home swiftly, holding high hopes of political upheaval following the capture of Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces. Machado, who fled Venezuela in disguise, is voicing gratitude towards former U.S. President Donald Trump for supporting her cause.

Despite praising Trump's efforts, challenges remain as interim President Delcy Rodriguez holds substantial influence, sustaining a government structure still loyal to Maduro. Talks between Venezuelan and U.S. officials signal potential progress in oil trade, amid Machado's call for free and fair elections.

Although Machado's movement claims they were robbed of a 2024 election victory, they strive to galvanize support within a nation deeply affected by economic turmoil and political oppression. As Venezuela holds the world's largest oil reserves, Machado envisions the country as a thriving energy hub if democracy is restored.

