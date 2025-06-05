Samruddhi Mahamarg: A New Era in Maharashtra’s Infrastructure
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the final stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 701-km economic corridor connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, reducing travel time to 8 hours. It is considered an engineering marvel that will foster development and connect key districts and ports in the state.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the final leg of the ambitious Samruddhi Mahamarg, thereby completing the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur corridor. Dubbed an 'engineering marvel', the expressway now cuts travel time between the two cities to just 8 hours from the previous 18.
CM Fadnavis praised the expressway as an 'economic corridor' crucial to the state's growth, with plans to integrate it with the proposed Vadhvan port. A smart integrated traffic management system will be introduced soon to boost efficiency and safety for the monthly frequency of a million vehicles.
During the ceremonial inspection drive, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called the project a 'game changer', encouraging adherence to speed norms. Despite a cost increase to Rs 61,000 crore, the corridor promises to transform travel and commerce across Maharashtra's 24 districts, enhancing connectivity to vital ports and tourist spots.
