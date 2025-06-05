Left Menu

Samruddhi Mahamarg: A New Era in Maharashtra’s Infrastructure

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the final stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 701-km economic corridor connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, reducing travel time to 8 hours. It is considered an engineering marvel that will foster development and connect key districts and ports in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:26 IST
Samruddhi Mahamarg: A New Era in Maharashtra’s Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the final leg of the ambitious Samruddhi Mahamarg, thereby completing the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur corridor. Dubbed an 'engineering marvel', the expressway now cuts travel time between the two cities to just 8 hours from the previous 18.

CM Fadnavis praised the expressway as an 'economic corridor' crucial to the state's growth, with plans to integrate it with the proposed Vadhvan port. A smart integrated traffic management system will be introduced soon to boost efficiency and safety for the monthly frequency of a million vehicles.

During the ceremonial inspection drive, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called the project a 'game changer', encouraging adherence to speed norms. Despite a cost increase to Rs 61,000 crore, the corridor promises to transform travel and commerce across Maharashtra's 24 districts, enhancing connectivity to vital ports and tourist spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025