Samruddhi Mahamarg: A New Era in Maharashtra’s Infrastructure

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the final leg of the ambitious Samruddhi Mahamarg, thereby completing the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur corridor. Dubbed an 'engineering marvel', the expressway now cuts travel time between the two cities to just 8 hours from the previous 18.

CM Fadnavis praised the expressway as an 'economic corridor' crucial to the state's growth, with plans to integrate it with the proposed Vadhvan port. A smart integrated traffic management system will be introduced soon to boost efficiency and safety for the monthly frequency of a million vehicles.

During the ceremonial inspection drive, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called the project a 'game changer', encouraging adherence to speed norms. Despite a cost increase to Rs 61,000 crore, the corridor promises to transform travel and commerce across Maharashtra's 24 districts, enhancing connectivity to vital ports and tourist spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)