Empowering Wheels: Women's Electric Bike Taxi Service Launch

On World Environment Day, the NCRTC unveiled its electric bike taxi service at Meerut South Namo Bharat Station, targeting female commuters. Dubbed 'By Women, For Women', the initiative employs trained female riders. The service addresses the need for safe transport and is especially beneficial for women traveling with children and luggage.

Initially, about 10 electric bikes will serve during peak hours, providing last-mile connectivity within a 5-km radius at reasonable fares. NCRTC's push towards sustainable public transport is furthered by integrating electric city buses from the Delhi Transport Corporation, already servicing stations like New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

The NCRTC has embarked on diverse environmental initiatives, such as installing rooftop solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and regenerative braking in trains. These efforts underline NCRTC's commitment to sustainable, gender-inclusive urban transit solutions.