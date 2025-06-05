Left Menu

Empowering Wheels: Women's Electric Bike Taxi Service Launch

NCRTC introduces an all-female electric bike taxi service at Meerut South Namo Bharat Station for women commuters. This initiative enhances last-mile connectivity and safety. With collaboration from the Delhi Transport Corporation, it integrates eco-friendly solutions like electric city buses and sustainable infrastructure developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:21 IST
Empowering Wheels: Women's Electric Bike Taxi Service Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Environment Day, the NCRTC unveiled its electric bike taxi service at Meerut South Namo Bharat Station, targeting female commuters. Dubbed 'By Women, For Women', the initiative employs trained female riders. The service addresses the need for safe transport and is especially beneficial for women traveling with children and luggage.

Initially, about 10 electric bikes will serve during peak hours, providing last-mile connectivity within a 5-km radius at reasonable fares. NCRTC's push towards sustainable public transport is furthered by integrating electric city buses from the Delhi Transport Corporation, already servicing stations like New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

The NCRTC has embarked on diverse environmental initiatives, such as installing rooftop solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and regenerative braking in trains. These efforts underline NCRTC's commitment to sustainable, gender-inclusive urban transit solutions.

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025