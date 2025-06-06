Reagan National Airport Faces Flight Suspensions for Army Parade
Reagan National Airport will likely halt flights during President Trump's June 14 Army anniversary parade for airspace clearance. The occasion marks the Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's 79th birthday. Logan's Proximity to the National Mall may mean a shut-down for up to four hours, impacting travel plans.
Reagan National Airport is expected to face temporary flight suspensions on June 14 due to President Donald Trump's planned Army anniversary parade, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday.
Aircraft flyovers and a fireworks display will require the FAA to suspend operations at the airport, potentially disrupting scheduled flights for up to four hours. This shutdown will affect thousands of travelers, as Reagan National is located less than two miles from the National Mall.
The parade celebrates the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and coincides with President Trump's 79th birthday. Earlier this year, a helicopter and an American Airlines jet collided, resulting in the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over 20 years.