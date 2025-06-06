Left Menu

Brazil Moves to Slash Tax Breaks, Averting IOF Hike

Brazil's government supports a bill to cut federal tax breaks by 10%, potentially nullifying a proposed increase in the financial transactions tax. This move could boost government revenue by 40 billion reais annually, though it exempts certain areas like the Manaus free trade zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 07:14 IST
Brazil Moves to Slash Tax Breaks, Averting IOF Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal policy shift, Brazil's government is anticipated to endorse a bill that proposes a 10% reduction in federal tax breaks. This strategic move could prevent the enactment of a debated tax increase on financial transactions, according to sources speaking with Reuters on Thursday.

The bill, introduced by lower house lawmaker Mauro Benevides, outlines a phased reduction in tax benefits by 5% in 2025 and another 5% in 2026. This legislation targets fiscal and credit benefits, excluding the Manaus free trade zone and non-profit entities.

This tax reform is expected to generate 40 billion reais ($7.16 billion) in additional revenue yearly, averting backlash from a prior decree that heightened transaction taxes. Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad promises new fiscal measures next week to balance public accounts.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025