A Historic Rail Link: Bridging Kashmir's Future

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit celebrated the completion of the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link, dubbing it a 'historic moment' for the Union Territory. This project, hailed as a 'precious Eid gift,' symbolizes hope and national integration.

According to BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, the rail connectivity project will significantly impact the region, improving travel, boosting tourism, and bringing economic opportunities to remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur emphasized the infrastructure achievement as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the region's development.

In a significant event, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the world's tallest bridge over the Chenab River and launch the Vande Bharat trains, marking the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link. This development will provide direct train connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India, fulfilling a long-awaited infrastructural milestone.