Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Development Surge: Infrastructure Boom

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing significant infrastructure growth, with projects across connectivity, power, health, and social security worth lakhs of crores. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasized the completion of key railway projects and upcoming developments in power, health, and education sectors aimed at boosting economic and social progress in the Union territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:08 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Development Surge: Infrastructure Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is amidst an unprecedented wave of infrastructure development, with large-scale projects across sectors such as connectivity, power, and health worth thousands of crores, as announced by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. He highlighted the accelerated pace of development, including the burgeoning railway connectivity and major road and tunnel projects.

The Union territory has made significant strides, notably completing the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, which opens up access to North Kashmir. Other infrastructure projects, such as new roads and tunnels, are aimed at enhancing connectivity to remote border areas. Meanwhile, in power, projects are being expedited to reduce inefficiencies and improve supply.

Dulloo also noted progress in healthcare and education, with new hospitals and technology-driven schools enhancing service delivery. As reforms in criminal laws and labor are implemented, Jammu and Kashmir is poised for economic growth and social stability. Continued focus on tourism, industry, and agriculture is seen as vital for employment and economic benefits.

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026