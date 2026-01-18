Jammu & Kashmir's Development Surge: Infrastructure Boom

Jammu and Kashmir is amidst an unprecedented wave of infrastructure development, with large-scale projects across sectors such as connectivity, power, and health worth thousands of crores, as announced by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. He highlighted the accelerated pace of development, including the burgeoning railway connectivity and major road and tunnel projects.

The Union territory has made significant strides, notably completing the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, which opens up access to North Kashmir. Other infrastructure projects, such as new roads and tunnels, are aimed at enhancing connectivity to remote border areas. Meanwhile, in power, projects are being expedited to reduce inefficiencies and improve supply.

Dulloo also noted progress in healthcare and education, with new hospitals and technology-driven schools enhancing service delivery. As reforms in criminal laws and labor are implemented, Jammu and Kashmir is poised for economic growth and social stability. Continued focus on tourism, industry, and agriculture is seen as vital for employment and economic benefits.