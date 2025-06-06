Left Menu

GAIL Ushers Uninterrupted Operations at Dabhol LNG Terminal

GAIL successfully docked its first LNG vessel at the Dabhol terminal, marking the beginning of continuous operations. The site's strategic positioning and advanced engineering bolster India's gas supply network, paving the way for future expansions to enhance energy infrastructure and security.

Updated: 06-06-2025 13:57 IST
Sandeep Kumar Gupta, CMD, GAIL and Sanjay Kumar, Director (Marketing), GAIL receiving 1st LNG vessel (Photo: GAIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dabhol LNG Terminal in Maharashtra celebrated a significant milestone as GAIL berthed its first LNG vessel, GAIL Bhuwan, signaling the start of nonstop operations. The event on June 2, 2025, was graced by GAIL's top brass, including Sandeep Kumar Gupta and Sanjay Kumar, who are optimistic about the terminal's transformation into an all-weather port.

This enhancement comes with the recent commission of a breakwater, having met all the requisite statutory approvals. Notably, the modification ensures safe LNG operations along India's West Coast during the challenging Southwest monsoon, a breakthrough for marine logistics in the region.

Dabhol's location on the Maharashtra coastline and its 5.0 MMTPA regasification capacity make it a pivotal part of India's gas supply network. The terminal connects key pipelines and stands as a testament to advanced marine engineering through its island breakwater structure.

The formidable project saw extensive collaboration among numerous stakeholders and surmounted complex technical challenges with innovative solutions. The new breakwater not only enhances vessel accessibility but also improves capacity use, fortifying energy infrastructure.

In a bid to boost energy security, GAIL plans to expand the terminal from 5.0 MMTPA to 6.3 MMTPA within the next three years, aiming to handle up to 100 LNG cargoes annually, thus cementing its role in India's energy landscape.

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

