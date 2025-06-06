GAIL Ushers Uninterrupted Operations at Dabhol LNG Terminal

The Dabhol LNG Terminal in Maharashtra celebrated a significant milestone as GAIL berthed its first LNG vessel, GAIL Bhuwan, signaling the start of nonstop operations. The event on June 2, 2025, was graced by GAIL's top brass, including Sandeep Kumar Gupta and Sanjay Kumar, who are optimistic about the terminal's transformation into an all-weather port.

This enhancement comes with the recent commission of a breakwater, having met all the requisite statutory approvals. Notably, the modification ensures safe LNG operations along India's West Coast during the challenging Southwest monsoon, a breakthrough for marine logistics in the region.

Dabhol's location on the Maharashtra coastline and its 5.0 MMTPA regasification capacity make it a pivotal part of India's gas supply network. The terminal connects key pipelines and stands as a testament to advanced marine engineering through its island breakwater structure.

The formidable project saw extensive collaboration among numerous stakeholders and surmounted complex technical challenges with innovative solutions. The new breakwater not only enhances vessel accessibility but also improves capacity use, fortifying energy infrastructure.

In a bid to boost energy security, GAIL plans to expand the terminal from 5.0 MMTPA to 6.3 MMTPA within the next three years, aiming to handle up to 100 LNG cargoes annually, thus cementing its role in India's energy landscape.

