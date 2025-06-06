Sonalika Tractors Hits Record May Sales with 14,213 Units

Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, has celebrated a record-breaking achievement with the highest ever May sales, totaling 14,213 tractors. This success is attributed to the company's steadfast innovation and dedication to meeting farmer needs through advanced and efficient machinery tailored for various Indian soil conditions.

The optimistic atmosphere among farmers, spurred by the early arrival of the monsoon, aligns with Sonalika's commitment to transferring cutting-edge agricultural technologies from research to farmland. By ensuring that each tractor innovation supports farming communities, Sonalika enhances accessibility to high-quality yet affordable farming solutions. Their latest 'Sonalika June Double Jackpot offer' provides farmers a chance to win from 1,975 prizes.

Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, Mr. Raman Mittal, emphasized Sonalika's aim to strengthen the agricultural sector globally. As they mark this significant sales milestone, the company plans to expedite its innovation strategy to further boost productivity. With the monsoon likely increasing demand for specialized tractors, Sonalika is poised to reinforce its dependable reputation among farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)