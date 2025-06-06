Enhance Your Travel Experience: IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards Offering Exclusive Railway Lounge Access

Traveling by train in India is a common and convenient mode of transportation. However, the wait at stations often feels tedious. Imagine relaxing in a lounge with comfortable seating, snacks, and Wi-Fi. IDFC FIRST Bank credit cards now offer complimentary access to such lounges across India, enhancing travel experiences without extra charges.

Railway lounges provide a refreshing environment with facilities like air-conditioned seating, free refreshments, and access to magazines. IDFC FIRST Bank's credit cards, including the FIRST Wealth, Select, Classic, Millennia, and SWYP, offer these benefits provided cardholders spend ₹20,000 monthly.

To enjoy this perk, cardholders must ensure eligibility by meeting spending criteria, find participating lounges, and present their credit card and valid train ticket. With this access, IDFC FIRST Bank aims to make train travel more comfortable, eliminating the usual wait fatigue at stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)