Left Menu

Enhance Your Travel Experience: IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards Offering Exclusive Railway Lounge Access

IDFC FIRST Bank offers credit cards providing complimentary access to railway lounges across India, featuring amenities like air-conditioned seating, Wi-Fi, and snacks. To qualify, cardholders must spend ₹20,000 monthly. Various card options cater to different needs, enhancing travel experiences through added comfort and convenience without extra costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:58 IST
Enhance Your Travel Experience: IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards Offering Exclusive Railway Lounge Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Traveling by train in India is a common and convenient mode of transportation. However, the wait at stations often feels tedious. Imagine relaxing in a lounge with comfortable seating, snacks, and Wi-Fi. IDFC FIRST Bank credit cards now offer complimentary access to such lounges across India, enhancing travel experiences without extra charges.

Railway lounges provide a refreshing environment with facilities like air-conditioned seating, free refreshments, and access to magazines. IDFC FIRST Bank's credit cards, including the FIRST Wealth, Select, Classic, Millennia, and SWYP, offer these benefits provided cardholders spend ₹20,000 monthly.

To enjoy this perk, cardholders must ensure eligibility by meeting spending criteria, find participating lounges, and present their credit card and valid train ticket. With this access, IDFC FIRST Bank aims to make train travel more comfortable, eliminating the usual wait fatigue at stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025