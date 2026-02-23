Left Menu

Para-Teachers Demand Fair Wages and Benefits in West Bengal

In West Bengal, around 200 para-teachers protested outside the state education department, demanding a salary hike from the current Rs 9,000-10,000 to Rs 15,000-20,000. They also called for provident fund and gratuity benefits, among other demands. The protest highlighted issues faced by over 50,000 para-teachers in the region.

In a bid to draw attention to their plight, approximately 200 para-teachers from West Bengal's joint platform staged a demonstration outside the state education department's headquarters on Monday, demanding a substantial pay hike.

The 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' members pushed for a salary increase, citing their current monthly earnings of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 as insufficient. They are advocating for an increase to a minimum of Rs 15,000, with some demanding between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Senjuti Sanyal, speaking on behalf of the protesters, criticized the nominal Rs 1,000 raise announced in the state's vote-on-account as inadequate.

In addition to salary concerns, the platform is pressing for provident fund and gratuity benefits, as well as exemption from election duties comparable to state government teachers. With over 50,000 para-teachers in over 67,000 primary and upper primary schools across West Bengal, last week's similar demonstration highlighted the ongoing struggle of this substantial workforce before Bikash Bhavan, the department's headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

