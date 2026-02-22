Thane Farmers Rally Against Metro Expansion Demands Compensation and Community Benefits
Farmers protested in Thane over the Mogharpada metro rail carshed. They demanded immediate compensation for land acquisition, job opportunities for local youth, and five acres for educational facilities. The site, significant for metro expansion, impacts paddy cultivators and involves extensive infrastructure developing multiple metro lines.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Thane witnessed a protest from farmers concerning the Mogharpada metro rail carshed project. Participants, primarily paddy cultivators, demanded swift compensation for land acquisition.
They urged the government to provide training and employment to local youth in metro-related jobs, emphasizing the need for sustainable community benefits.
Furthermore, farmers called for the allocation of five acres nearby for constructing educational facilities to serve local needs. The Mogharpada depot, planned to accommodate lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, is projected to be one of the largest in the country, boasting more than 60 rake stabling lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Disburses Rs 285 Crore Crop Compensation: A Lifeline for Farmers
Yogi Adityanath Distributes Rs 285 Crore in Crop Compensation
Allahabad High Court Demands UP Government Guidelines on Custodial Deaths Compensation
Supreme Court Criticizes Trend of Reducing Sentences in Favor of Compensation
Bombay High Court Demands Urgent Action on Land Acquisition Failures