Thane Farmers Rally Against Metro Expansion Demands Compensation and Community Benefits

Farmers protested in Thane over the Mogharpada metro rail carshed. They demanded immediate compensation for land acquisition, job opportunities for local youth, and five acres for educational facilities. The site, significant for metro expansion, impacts paddy cultivators and involves extensive infrastructure developing multiple metro lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Sunday, Thane witnessed a protest from farmers concerning the Mogharpada metro rail carshed project. Participants, primarily paddy cultivators, demanded swift compensation for land acquisition.

They urged the government to provide training and employment to local youth in metro-related jobs, emphasizing the need for sustainable community benefits.

Furthermore, farmers called for the allocation of five acres nearby for constructing educational facilities to serve local needs. The Mogharpada depot, planned to accommodate lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, is projected to be one of the largest in the country, boasting more than 60 rake stabling lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

