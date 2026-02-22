Thane Farmers Rally Against Metro Expansion Demands Compensation and Community Benefits

On Sunday, Thane witnessed a protest from farmers concerning the Mogharpada metro rail carshed project. Participants, primarily paddy cultivators, demanded swift compensation for land acquisition.

They urged the government to provide training and employment to local youth in metro-related jobs, emphasizing the need for sustainable community benefits.

Furthermore, farmers called for the allocation of five acres nearby for constructing educational facilities to serve local needs. The Mogharpada depot, planned to accommodate lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, is projected to be one of the largest in the country, boasting more than 60 rake stabling lines.

