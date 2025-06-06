Commandos Secure Vande Bharat Trains on Kashmir Route

The Railway Protection Force's elite commandos, known as CORAS, have taken a step forward in bolstering security on the Vande Bharat trains plying the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line. This critical route provides much-needed connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Katra, the principal base for pilgrims heading to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

In a significant ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat service, marking the first-ever train link between the Kashmir Valley and Jammu. CORAS commandos, tasked with ensuring passenger safety, made their debut on the inaugural trip. Each train will be accompanied by a team of 15 commandos and a supervisor, emphasizing the heightened security measures.

Strategically positioned between Budgam in Kashmir and Katra in the Reasi district, these units highlight CORAS's commitment to high-risk operations following their role in combating Naxalite threats. The new trains not only promise speed but are also equipped with features tailored for Kashmir's harsh winter, including advanced heating systems and frost-proof windshields.

(With inputs from agencies.)