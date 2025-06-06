Left Menu

Commandos Secure Vande Bharat Trains on Kashmir Route

CORAS commandos have been deployed on Vande Bharat trains operating on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line. The deployment ensures passenger safety on the newly inaugurated route, offering connectivity between Kashmir and Jammu. This move marks CORAS's first deployment in the region, enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:21 IST
Commandos Secure Vande Bharat Trains on Kashmir Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force's elite commandos, known as CORAS, have taken a step forward in bolstering security on the Vande Bharat trains plying the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line. This critical route provides much-needed connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Katra, the principal base for pilgrims heading to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

In a significant ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat service, marking the first-ever train link between the Kashmir Valley and Jammu. CORAS commandos, tasked with ensuring passenger safety, made their debut on the inaugural trip. Each train will be accompanied by a team of 15 commandos and a supervisor, emphasizing the heightened security measures.

Strategically positioned between Budgam in Kashmir and Katra in the Reasi district, these units highlight CORAS's commitment to high-risk operations following their role in combating Naxalite threats. The new trains not only promise speed but are also equipped with features tailored for Kashmir's harsh winter, including advanced heating systems and frost-proof windshields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025