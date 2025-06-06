Left Menu

Connecting Kashmir: Modi's Vision Realized with Historic Railway Link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determined focus has connected Kashmir with India's railway network. The Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla line features the world's highest railway arc bridge and the longest transportation tunnel. Overcoming challenging terrains with innovative engineering, this railway line underscores Modi's vision and determination to enhance connectivity.

In a historic milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination has brought Kashmir closer to the rest of India, as a new railway link connecting the region is inaugurated. Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw announced the completion of the ambitious Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, turning a long-held dream into reality despite significant geological challenges.

The landmark project includes the record-breaking Chenab Bridge, standing 359 meters high, which now holds the title of the world's highest railway arc bridge, and the T50 tunnel, the longest transportation tunnel at 12.77 km. The Katra-Banihal section, heavily reliant on tunnels and bridges, marks an engineering feat that was initiated post-2014, embracing innovation for construction within the daunting Himalayan terrain.

Highlighting the nation's infrastructural novel ventures, Vaishnaw credited Modi's unwavering resolve and meticulous endeavor to the project's success. With significant upgrades at the Jammu station and the introduction of the Vande Bharat train to Kashmir, the project symbolizes a newfound connectivity and adds a prestigious jewel to India's transport crown.

