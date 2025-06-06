Left Menu

Enhanced Safety Measures Illuminate Agartala Airport's Future

Agartala airport authorities plan to enhance runway lighting, improving aircraft landing safety during adverse weather. Currently utilizing the Simple Approach Lighting System, modifications will include a Category-I system up to 720 meters due to the Bangladesh border restriction, ensuring better visibility for flights.

Agartala | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:01 IST
  • India

Agartala airport is set to receive a significant safety upgrade as authorities announce plans to install an advanced lighting system along the runway. This strategic enhancement aims to improve landing conditions for aircraft during inclement weather, addressing current visibility challenges.

The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport presently operates with a Simple Approach Lighting System combined with an instrumental landing facility. However, this setup can lead to difficulties, particularly in poor weather, posing risks to flight operations and safety.

Airport Director KC Meena revealed to PTI that a Category-I approach lighting system was being considered to bolster operational efficiency in low visibility conditions. Despite land constraints due to the proximity to the Bangladesh border, the modified lighting installation will cover 720 meters along the runway, offering improved guidance during landings.

