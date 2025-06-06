Tariff Tensions: U.S. Policy Threatens German Jobs

Germany faces a potential economic setback as the U.S. tariff policy threatens to cost the country 90,000 jobs within a year, according to Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency.

In a conversation with Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Nahles pointed to the unpredictable nature of the U.S.'s trade policy as a significant impediment to investments and employment in Germany. The findings from the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) highlight the impact of a proposed 25% tariff rate on the German job market.

The consequences are already being felt, with unemployment on the rise and nearing three million, the highest in a decade. This economic instability places additional pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is tasked with reversing a two-year decline and avoiding a third consecutive year of recession, a first in Germany's post-war era.

