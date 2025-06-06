Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: U.S. Policy Threatens German Jobs

The U.S. tariff policy may lead to the loss of 90,000 jobs in Germany within a year, due to its unpredictability affecting investments and hiring. This economic strain compounds the challenges in an already pressured German labor market, amidst long-term shortages and potential recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:24 IST
Tariff Tensions: U.S. Policy Threatens German Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany faces a potential economic setback as the U.S. tariff policy threatens to cost the country 90,000 jobs within a year, according to Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency.

In a conversation with Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Nahles pointed to the unpredictable nature of the U.S.'s trade policy as a significant impediment to investments and employment in Germany. The findings from the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) highlight the impact of a proposed 25% tariff rate on the German job market.

The consequences are already being felt, with unemployment on the rise and nearing three million, the highest in a decade. This economic instability places additional pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is tasked with reversing a two-year decline and avoiding a third consecutive year of recession, a first in Germany's post-war era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025