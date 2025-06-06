Swiss Government Tightens Reins on UBS with New Capitalization Rules

In an assertive move to bolster the nation's financial stability, the Swiss government has proposed stringent new rules for banking giant UBS, following its acquisition of Credit Suisse. The new regulations could see UBS needing an additional $26 billion in core capital, a move met with concerns from within the bank about its future competitiveness.

UBS shares experienced a notable increase, climbing over 6% as investors digested the proposed regulations. The government aims for these measures to enhance trust and stability in the financial sector, easing the bank's reliance on Additional Tier 1 bonds and strengthening capital requirements for foreign units.

This initiative follows the shock collapse of Credit Suisse in 2023 and signals the government's commitment to robust financial oversight. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter emphasizes that the new rules are intended to protect taxpayers and the overall sector. As the proposals undergo political scrutiny, further developments will shape Switzerland's banking landscape.

