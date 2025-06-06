Left Menu

Swiss Government Tightens Reins on UBS with New Capitalization Rules

The Swiss government has proposed tougher capitalization rules for UBS following its takeover of Credit Suisse, potentially requiring the bank to hold an additional $26 billion in capital. The regulations aim to stabilize Switzerland's financial sector and prevent future crises. UBS shares rose following the announcement, despite concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an assertive move to bolster the nation's financial stability, the Swiss government has proposed stringent new rules for banking giant UBS, following its acquisition of Credit Suisse. The new regulations could see UBS needing an additional $26 billion in core capital, a move met with concerns from within the bank about its future competitiveness.

UBS shares experienced a notable increase, climbing over 6% as investors digested the proposed regulations. The government aims for these measures to enhance trust and stability in the financial sector, easing the bank's reliance on Additional Tier 1 bonds and strengthening capital requirements for foreign units.

This initiative follows the shock collapse of Credit Suisse in 2023 and signals the government's commitment to robust financial oversight. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter emphasizes that the new rules are intended to protect taxpayers and the overall sector. As the proposals undergo political scrutiny, further developments will shape Switzerland's banking landscape.

