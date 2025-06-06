Cyber Fraud Unmasked: Rs 1,455 Crore Routed Through 89 Accounts

Surat police have uncovered a massive cyber fraud involving the routing of Rs 1,455 crore through 89 bank accounts over six months, facilitated by three local men. These individuals provided the accounts to cyber criminals on a commission basis.

Authorities arrested Kirat Jadwani, Meet Khokhar, and Mayur Italia on charges of cheating and forgery. The three were caught following a tip-off during a routine vehicle check, which led to the recovery of debit cards, cheque books, and PAN cards.

Further investigations revealed that the accused opened 165 bank accounts using documents pledging fake loans. They provided these to criminals from Cuba, Thailand, and Malaysia, who used them for illegal transactions like task fraud and online cheating.

The criminals deposited large sums into these accounts before quickly transferring the money to various other accounts or cryptocurrency wallets. After complaints emerged, active accounts were immediately frozen. The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal received nearly 2,500 complaints linked to these accounts.

Authorities disclosed that the accused charged a steep rent for these accounts and collected hefty commissions from the transactions, earning them Rs 10 crore. Each account saw transactions up to Rs 30 to 40 crore.