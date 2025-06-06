Conquering the Himalayas: Engineering Marvel of the Chenab Bridge
The journey to construct the towering Chenab Bridge, spanning the challenging Himalayan terrain, was a testament to human ingenuity. Utilizing horse-drawn transport initially, engineers innovated with cable cranes and new techniques, reflecting India's engineering prowess. Recently inaugurated by PM Modi, this bridge stands as a significant infrastructural milestone.
- Country:
- India
The vision of seamless rail travel from 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' takes a monumental leap forward with the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge. Built amidst the formidable Himalayan terrain, the bridge was completed against numerous challenges, embodying India's engineering ingenuity.
Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the company behind this engineering feat, overcame initial access hurdles using horses and mules. Over time, roads were constructed to aid the delivery of heavy machinery and equipment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the bridge, marking a significant infrastructure milestone for the nation.
Standing taller than the Eiffel Tower, the Chenab Bridge not only exemplifies innovative engineering solutions like cable cranes but also symbolizes India's commitment to infrastructure in the most challenging landscapes. This iconic structure serves as an enduring insignia of teamwork, perseverance, and the spirit of Indian engineering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bravery in the Himalayas: Lt. Shashank Tiwari's Heroic Sacrifice
Prime Minister Modi and Minister Shah Set to Engage West Bengal
Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat Visit: A Booster for Development and Infrastructure
High-Altitude Capture: Cyber Fraudsters Tracked Down in Remote Himalayas
Sikkim's Golden Jubilee: Prime Minister Modi to Attend Celebratory Event