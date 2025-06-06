Conquering the Himalayas: Engineering Marvel of the Chenab Bridge

The vision of seamless rail travel from 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' takes a monumental leap forward with the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge. Built amidst the formidable Himalayan terrain, the bridge was completed against numerous challenges, embodying India's engineering ingenuity.

Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the company behind this engineering feat, overcame initial access hurdles using horses and mules. Over time, roads were constructed to aid the delivery of heavy machinery and equipment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the bridge, marking a significant infrastructure milestone for the nation.

Standing taller than the Eiffel Tower, the Chenab Bridge not only exemplifies innovative engineering solutions like cable cranes but also symbolizes India's commitment to infrastructure in the most challenging landscapes. This iconic structure serves as an enduring insignia of teamwork, perseverance, and the spirit of Indian engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)