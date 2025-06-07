Left Menu

Helicopter's Dramatic Highway Landing Near Kedarnath

A helicopter en route to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on a highway in Rudraprayag district due to a technical issue. All on board, including the pilot, are safe. The helicopter's tail rotor damaged a nearby car. Services to Kedarnath remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:30 IST
Helicopter's Dramatic Highway Landing Near Kedarnath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A helicopter bound for Kedarnath was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing on a highway in Rudraprayag district due to a technical snag during take-off, according to officials.

Despite the close call, all passengers and the pilot emerged safely, with the pilot sustaining only minor injuries before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Visuals from the scene showed the helicopter alarmingly close to nearby buildings, having caused damage to a car with its tail rotor. However, the incident has not disrupted shuttle services to the Kedarnath temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025