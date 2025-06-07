Helicopter's Dramatic Highway Landing Near Kedarnath
A helicopter en route to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on a highway in Rudraprayag district due to a technical issue. All on board, including the pilot, are safe. The helicopter's tail rotor damaged a nearby car. Services to Kedarnath remain unaffected.
A helicopter bound for Kedarnath was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing on a highway in Rudraprayag district due to a technical snag during take-off, according to officials.
Despite the close call, all passengers and the pilot emerged safely, with the pilot sustaining only minor injuries before being taken to a hospital for treatment.
Visuals from the scene showed the helicopter alarmingly close to nearby buildings, having caused damage to a car with its tail rotor. However, the incident has not disrupted shuttle services to the Kedarnath temple.
