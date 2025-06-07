Kalindi Kunj Congestion Solution: Flyover and Interchange in the Pipeline

To alleviate the traffic woes at Kalindi Kunj intersection, authorities are moving forward with plans to build a flyover and an interchange facility. This strategic initiative is set to streamline traffic flow at this critical juncture where roads from south Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad converge.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to recruit consultants to draft a detailed project report (DPR) for this significant infrastructure project. The undertaking includes the construction of a 500-meter interchange, with an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore, to address the notorious congestion point where traffic bottlenecks have long plagued commuters during peak hours.

Following a feasibility study conducted by the UP Public Works Department, the plan was further endorsed in a meeting involving Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The NHAI has now opened a tender for the DPR, with submissions due by June 23. Upon completion, this development is expected to offer a significant improvement in the daily commute for residents traveling between Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad.