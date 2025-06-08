Maharashtra Road Safety Council's Unmet Mandate Raises Concerns

Maharashtra's road accident statistics reveal a grim reality, with over 36,567 fatalities between January 2023 and April 2025, yet the State Road Safety Council has not met in two years, prompting concerns about administrative neglect.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik expressed ignorance regarding the council's existence, highlighting a communication gap within the department. The council, crucial for reviewing accident data and enforcing safety measures, last convened in April 2023.

The council's inaction, due to factors like election codes, impacts the state's road safety initiatives, exacerbating issues amid rising accidents. Experts call for regular meetings to devise action plans and reduce fatalities.

