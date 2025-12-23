Left Menu

Maharashtra's Road Safety Measures Show Promise in Reducing Fatalities

Maharashtra saw a slight rise in road accidents in 2025, yet fatalities decreased, highlighting the success of safety measures. The state reported 33,002 accidents and 14,066 deaths from January to November, a reduction in deaths by 0.83%. The goal is a 50% reduction by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:29 IST
Maharashtra has experienced a minor uptick in road accidents this year; however, the decline in fatalities suggests the state's transport department initiatives are working. Officials reported 33,002 accidents and 14,066 deaths between January and November 2025, a slight change from 32,784 accidents and 14,185 fatalities in the previous year.

The latest data indicates a 0.66% increase in accidents, yet fatalities dropped by 0.83%. Notably, the bustling Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw significant improvements, with a 26% reduction in accident-related deaths and an 18% decrease in total accidents.

Sharp declines in fatalities were recorded in several areas, including Nagpur (21%), Palghar (20%), and Pune (15%). The transport department has committed to reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030.

