Maharashtra's Road Safety Measures Show Promise in Reducing Fatalities

Maharashtra has experienced a minor uptick in road accidents this year; however, the decline in fatalities suggests the state's transport department initiatives are working. Officials reported 33,002 accidents and 14,066 deaths between January and November 2025, a slight change from 32,784 accidents and 14,185 fatalities in the previous year.

The latest data indicates a 0.66% increase in accidents, yet fatalities dropped by 0.83%. Notably, the bustling Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw significant improvements, with a 26% reduction in accident-related deaths and an 18% decrease in total accidents.

Sharp declines in fatalities were recorded in several areas, including Nagpur (21%), Palghar (20%), and Pune (15%). The transport department has committed to reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030.

