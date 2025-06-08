Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Ushers Industrial Renaissance in J&K

In a significant step towards bolstering economic growth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a major industrial unit in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. This venture is poised to elevate the region as a manufacturing hub and a key service provider for the northern markets.

The foundation stone of the Dhunseri Polyfilm Limited Industrial Unit was laid by Sinha in Dohlian Jattan village. He emphasized the project's potential to generate thousands of local jobs while fostering economic upliftment in surrounding rural areas.

Sinha highlighted the transformative journey of Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, marked by a burgeoning work culture and transparent governance that hold promise for sustainable industrial growth and societal advancement.