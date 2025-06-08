Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Ushers Industrial Renaissance in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for a major industrial unit in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, signaling a move towards rapid regional economic growth. The initiative, aimed at creating jobs and business opportunities, underscores the union territory's transformation into a manufacturing hub and service provider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:21 IST
In a significant step towards bolstering economic growth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a major industrial unit in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. This venture is poised to elevate the region as a manufacturing hub and a key service provider for the northern markets.

The foundation stone of the Dhunseri Polyfilm Limited Industrial Unit was laid by Sinha in Dohlian Jattan village. He emphasized the project's potential to generate thousands of local jobs while fostering economic upliftment in surrounding rural areas.

Sinha highlighted the transformative journey of Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, marked by a burgeoning work culture and transparent governance that hold promise for sustainable industrial growth and societal advancement.

