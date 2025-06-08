Left Menu

Arrest Made in Railway Bomb Hoax Case

Rajesh Shukla was arrested by the Government Railway Police for making false bomb threats on Kashi Express and Kamayani Express trains, causing disruptions. Following his call, trains were halted and searched, leading to passenger inconvenience and traffic disruption. The phone used in the hoax was retrieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 08-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 22:06 IST
Arrest Made in Railway Bomb Hoax Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant arrest was made by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday regarding a bomb hoax incident involving two Indian trains on June 2.

The apprehended individual, Rajesh Shukla, allegedly made a false call claiming that explosives were planted on the Kashi Express and Kamayani Express, resulting in panic and operational chaos.

According to Station House Officer Rajaul Nagar, the hoax led to both affected trains being halted at Janghai station for thorough investigations, causing substantial inconvenience to passengers and disruptions in railway operations. The mobile device used to communicate the false warning was also confiscated from Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025