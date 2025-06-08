Arrest Made in Railway Bomb Hoax Case

A significant arrest was made by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday regarding a bomb hoax incident involving two Indian trains on June 2.

The apprehended individual, Rajesh Shukla, allegedly made a false call claiming that explosives were planted on the Kashi Express and Kamayani Express, resulting in panic and operational chaos.

According to Station House Officer Rajaul Nagar, the hoax led to both affected trains being halted at Janghai station for thorough investigations, causing substantial inconvenience to passengers and disruptions in railway operations. The mobile device used to communicate the false warning was also confiscated from Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)