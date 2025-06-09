Left Menu

MSC IRINA: The World's Largest Container Ship Docks at Vizhinjam Seaport

The MSC IRINA, the world's largest container ship by capacity, arrived at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala. This event marks a milestone for the newly inaugurated port. Engineered for Asia-Europe routes, the ship showcases environmental features and highlights Vizhinjam's status in global maritime trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:10 IST
World's largest container ship MSC IRINA berths at Vizhinjam International Seaport (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mammoth MSC IRINA, recognized as the world's largest container ship by TEU capacity, made its grand entry into the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Monday. Managed by the Adani Group, the port witnessed the significant arrival of this Ultra-Large Container Vessel, marking its status as a burgeoning hub in maritime trade.

Symbolizing a pivotal moment for the port, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MSC IRINA underscores Vizhinjam's capabilities in managing massive shipping vessels. At 399.9 meters long and 61.3 meters wide, MSC IRINA is equipped to facilitate substantial container transport between Asia and Europe, reinforcing international trade routes.

Launched in March 2023 and bearing the Liberian flag, MSC IRINA made its maiden voyage in April. Surpassing its predecessor, OOCL Spain, by 150 TEUs, the ship boasts advanced energy-saving technology, cutting carbon emissions by 4 per cent. Its arrival is a testament to Vizhinjam's role in sustainable maritime practices and strategic global shipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

